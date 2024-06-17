View complete issue as a PDF »

Inside

  1. My Two Cents: Bad Sound Affects Streaming TV Series — Not Shows on linear TV channels
  1. World: The U.K.’s Freely TV Could Be Expensive for Some Viewers
  1. World: AI Terminology: An Intelligent List
  1. Book Review: Mark Kamine Shares Insights from His Days Working on “The Sopranos”
  1. Data, Political Correctness, Sequels, Prequels, Reboots: A Must No More
  1. L.A. Screenings Review: Good Content Ouput for Co-Exclusive Licensing
  1. Checking Ad TV Values
  1. Calendar of Key Industry Events
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet