  1. World: Argentina’s president Javier Milei is America’s man of the year
  1. World: Advertising is a $1 trillion global biz
  1. Book review: Filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld dishes hilarious tidbits on Hollywood
  1. MIP Cancun report: Little room to improve, but RX managed to make it better
  1. The Miami markets: Three consecutive TV trade shows hit the Miami heat
  1. TV trade show revival: MIP didn’t move to London, London moved to MIPTV
  1. AI vs. HI-Human Intelligence: Selling access to content libraries to train AI. Is it a new “window” or a legal minefield?
  1. FIFA’s U.S. football bet is called Club World Cup
  1. Fewer miles needed to fly the friendly non-U.S. airlines. Plus, calendar of events
  1. My2¢: Streaming is a content-delivery model that is now replicating legacy media’s losing content-delivery
    model in an effort to finally find success
