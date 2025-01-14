- The future reality of FAST channels not yet explored
- From the greenlight zone, development turns into redlight
- Reinventing linear television: leveraging competing technology
Inside
- World: Argentina’s president Javier Milei is America’s man of the year
- World: Advertising is a $1 trillion global biz
- Book review: Filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld dishes hilarious tidbits on Hollywood
- MIP Cancun report: Little room to improve, but RX managed to make it better
- The Miami markets: Three consecutive TV trade shows hit the Miami heat
- AI vs. HI-Human Intelligence: Selling access to content libraries to train AI. Is it a new “window” or a legal minefield?
- FIFA’s U.S. football bet is called Club World Cup
- Fewer miles needed to fly the friendly non-U.S. airlines. Plus, calendar of events
- My2¢: Streaming is a content-delivery model that is now replicating legacy media’s losing content-delivery
model in an effort to finally find success
