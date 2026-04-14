Cover Stories
- The evolution of April as a European TV market date
- L.A. Screenings: Extended and expanded in 2026
- MIP London: A great confab, not a strong TV market
Inside
- My Two Cents: Digitalization is driving the cost of content creation to zero, but the cost of content is escalating
- World: Media connections between Trump, Venezuela, and Iran
- World: Celebration of America250 starts early
- Book Review: A look at why film and TV sectors are experiencing intense transformations
- Calendar of industry events
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment