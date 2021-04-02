- A refreshing talk with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group president Dan Cohen
- Lives of virtual TV trade shows get live make-up starting in August
- New U.S. broadcast TV season’s pilots and Upfronts
Inside
- Talk show $ & ¢: Oprah with Meghan and Harry
- Book Review: Superhero movies — how and why they continue to appeal to global audiences
- TV critics show: TCA found out that U.S. TV networks can be run from home
- Calendar of trade shows. Plus, the good and bad airlines, let’s skip the ugly
