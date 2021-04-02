View complete issue as a PDF »

  1. Talk show $ & ¢: Oprah with Meghan and Harry
  1. MIP-TV between a rock and a hard place
  1. Book Review: Superhero movies — how and why they continue to appeal to global audiences
  1. A view from Italy. Vivendi-Mediaset: The chess game to win the European streaming war
  1. TV critics show: TCA found out that U.S. TV networks can be run from home
  1. Calendar of trade shows. Plus, the good and bad airlines, let’s skip the ugly
  1. My Two Cents: Is it necessary to be erudite? Why be pressured to know something today when the info may be completely different tomorrow?
