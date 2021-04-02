MIP-TV Between a Rock And a Hard Place

It’s hard to reconcile a TV market focused on generating content sales with the participation of a singer as one of its main speakers, or it having a football player deliver a keynote, but it seems that these are the gimmicks that yet another virtual TV trade show has had to resort to in an effort to combat virtual fatigue. And so MIP- TV has confirmed superstar singer Marc Anthony as a speaker and sporting icon David Beckham as its keynote speaker for this year’s Digital MIP-TV.

MIP-TV 2021 will run online from April 12-16, but the MIPDrama showcase is set for April 9, and will provide buyers with an exclusive first look at international series.

Reed MIDEM, the market’s organizer, also confirmed the participation of major buyers from broadcasters and streamers, including ABC Australia, BBC, Hunan TV, PBS Kids, TF1, and Warner Bros., among others.

Anthony will be in conversation with JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. They will discuss Anthony’s global ambitions with his production company, Magnus Studios, which recently inked a first-look deal with Viacom-CBS International Studios. The agreement covers the de-velopment and creation of a variety of content, including di-gital video, film, and television production.

Beckham will talk about his TV projects with Studio 99, a production company that he recently launched.

Last year, in support of the United Nations, and in line with the Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Reed MIDEM launched its annual MIP SDG Award to honor media companies for their actions and contributions to delivering on Sustainable Development Goals. This edition’s award will be dedicated to Goal Number 10: Reduced Inequalities.

Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks (pictured be-low), will be presented with the SDG award on Thursday, April 15, in a dedicated online event featuring stars from A+E Networks, as well as the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming.

The road to MIP-TV 2021 has been hard, with would-be participants suffering from virtual fatigue, and market organizers not promoting the fact that, even though virtual, MIP-TV might very well offer the best way to reach new and potential clients. After all, that is the main reason to exhibit at trade shows, because, as sellers usually like to say in unison, “We know how to get in touch with our existing clients.”

Audio Version (a DV Works service)