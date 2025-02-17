- The E.U. Media Freedom Act could be great if understood
- First MIP London rides on the wave of London Screenings and the BBC Showcase
- Moving talent from Social Media to OTT and legacy media
Inside
- Book review. The god of U.S. late-night TV: A new book chronicles the life and times of Johnny Carson
- Content Americas, Realscreen, NATPE: Three Miami markets in the midst of seven other markets
- Series Mania preview: TV series spearhead an international conference mania
- Security at airports can be practical, but at times pointless. Plus, calendar of events
