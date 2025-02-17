The L.A. Screenings

Phoenix Rises. Event Dates

VideoAge’s symbol for this year’s edition of the L.A. Screenings is the phoenix, the mythological bird that rises from the ashes. The Screenings, now in its 62nd year, is scheduled to start on May 15 for the independents and on May 17 for the major studios.

The Upfront presentations for broadcast TV, which are held in New York City, will start on May 12, 2025, and end on May 15. And from the information that we’ve thus far gathered from the major studios, it appears that the L.A. Screenings will start with NBCUniversal on May 17. Warner Bros. Discovery will screen May 19-20, while Disney LatAm’s screenings are currently set for May 21. Para­mount Global is set for May 17-18, Sony and Fox for May 18, and Lionsgate for May 19. The traditional Tele­films screenings and cocktail will take place on the evening of May 17.

Los Angeles, and the local entertainment industry, has been suffering a lot of late — first from the talent and writer strikes and more recently from devastating fires.

Isabella Marquez, the organizer of L.A. Independents, the market that takes place just before the studios’ L.A. Screenings, is looking for a new venue, since the costs associated with Fairmont Century Plaza hotel housing have become unbearably exorbitant. Still the Century Plaza will be the new site for the 2025 AFM, set for November 11-16, 2025.

As for the 2025-2026 TV season, at this early stage (mid-February), the talks are about renewals more than pilots, since there is currently just one newly ordered series: Tomorrow, a New Amsterdam sequel, for NBC.

The major U.S. commercial TV broadcast networks have renewed a total of 26 series. Scores of cable TV channels have also renewed lots of current shows. Below is a preliminary list of renewals:

ABC: 9-1-1: Renewed for season 8; Abbott Elementary: Renewed for season 5; Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed for season 21; High Potential: Renewed for season 2; The Rookie: Renewed for season 7; Will Trent: Renewed for season 3.

CBS: Elsbeth: Renewed for season 2; FBI: Renewed for three more seasons; FBI International: Renewed for season 4; FBI Most Wanted: Renewed for season 6; Fire Country: Renewed for season 3; Matlock: Renewed for season 2.

The CW: All American: Renewed for season 7; Sullivan’s Crossing: Renewed for season 3; Wild Cards: Renewed for season 2.

FOX: Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Renewed for season 3; The Cleaning Lady: Renewed for season 4; Krapopolis: Renewed for seasons 3 and 4; The Masked Singer: Renewed for season 13; Murder in a Small Town: Renewed for season 2; Next Level Chef: Renewed for season 4; Universal Basic Guys: Renewed for season 2.

NBC: Kelly Clarkson Show: Renewed for season 7; St. Denis Medical: Renewed for season 2; The Voice: Renewed for season 27; Access Hollywood: Renewed through 2026.

AMC: Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire: Renewed for season 3; Dark Winds: Renewed for season 3; The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Renewed for season 3.

FX: American Horror Story: Renewed for season 13; The Bear: Renewed for season 4; Welcome to Wrexham: Renewed for season 4.