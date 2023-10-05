- Content development in Europe: Publispei, a case study
- Replacing mass media with on-demand media
- Buying TV programs is becoming harder… or maybe not!
Inside
- World: House of Gucci syndrome hits Ferrari; Elon Musk’s unregretted genius
- World: Hate speech is not free speech in Germany
- World: Casting consultants want to be loved
- Book Review: Exploring the metaverse
- What to expect from AI: Present and future
- AI Part 2: Money talks. Decoding how AI helps
- Confronting distributors’ challenges before MIPCOM
- Market Preview: Peekaboo LatAm, where are you?
- A month of news in the entertainment capital
- Awards shows: A win-win for talent, a losing proposition for TV
- Transition from major studios to indie status can be done
- Legal talks: The importance of censorship rights
- Calendar & News: The E.U. comes to the defense of airlines’ high cost of flying
