  1. World: House of Gucci syndrome hits Ferrari; Elon Musk’s unregretted genius
  1. World: Hate speech is not free speech in Germany
  1. World: Casting consultants want to be loved
  1. Book Review: Exploring the metaverse
  1. What to expect from AI: Present and future
  1. AI Part 2: Money talks. Decoding how AI helps
  1. Confronting distributors’ challenges before MIPCOM
  1. Market Preview: Peekaboo LatAm, where are you?
  1. A month of news in the entertainment capital
  1. Awards shows: A win-win for talent, a losing proposition for TV
  1. Transition from major studios to indie status can be done
  1. Legal talks: The importance of censorship rights
  1. Calendar & News: The E.U. comes to the defense of airlines’ high cost of flying
  1. My Two Cents: Sportswashing is something that brings short-term gains and long-term losses
