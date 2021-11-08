View complete issue as a PDF »

  1. My Two Cents: ‘Business As Usual’ and The International TV Sector
  1. World: Inside Paramount +; Rogers Communications’ Real Succession Story
  1. World: A New European TV Standard Introduced in Italy; NBC Loves The Globes, NBC Loves Not
  1. Book Review: How The Book Publishing Sector Survived The Digital Revolution
  1. Conquering the Heart & Mind of LATAM
  1. Q&A with Cancun-bound Content Acquisition Execs
  1. John Laing: Crisscrossing The World with a RoboCop promo under his arm
  1. Calendar of Upcoming Events and Travel News
