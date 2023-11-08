View complete issue as a PDF »

Inside

  1. AI: What, how, and why to regulate? How much is Hulu worth?
  1. Talent agencies looking for new roles
  1. Book Review: A biography explores how Warner Brothers shaped American cinema
  1. NAB Show New York Report: After 100 years, broadcasting can still show its muscles
  1. MIPCOM Cannes Review: Wars, strike, rain did not dampen spirits
  1. AFM gets new home and a new life is reclaimed
  1. Calendar & News: Brace for more chaos at U.S. airports
  1. My2¢: C-suite execs were caught by surprise by the challenges posed by streaming platforms. People with common sense and those in the E-suites (trade Editorial) knew otherwise, and had been pointing out streaming’s pitfalls for years
