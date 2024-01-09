- Dollarization: The weight of the peso on Argentina’s national economy
- Miami is split between two dueling TV markets held close together
- Affiliate business: An inscrutable TV model is key to the U.S. networks’ future
Inside
- World: After China and India, AI TV news comes to the U.S.
- World: VideoAge replicated in the WSJ. Plus, Remembering Herb Lazarus and “His Hats”.
- Book review: How the Marvel cinematic universe conquered Hollywood.
- Market review: Challenges facing Asia TV Forum & Market.
- Finding MIPTV. We know it’s somewhere, but where?
- Blueprint to revamp the AFM with manageable solutions.
- How to pre-buy airline tickets for cancelled flights. Plus, calendar of events.
