View complete issue as a PDF »

Inside

  1. World: After China and India, AI TV news comes to the U.S.
  1. World: VideoAge replicated in the WSJ. Plus, Remembering Herb Lazarus and “His Hats”.
  1. Book review: How the Marvel cinematic universe conquered Hollywood.
  1. Market review: Challenges facing Asia TV Forum & Market.
  1. Finding MIPTV. We know it’s somewhere, but where?
  1. Little known aspects of public domain films.
  1. Blueprint to revamp the AFM with manageable solutions.
  1. How to pre-buy airline tickets for cancelled flights. Plus, calendar of events.
  1. My2¢: We should all be impressed by the resilience of the middlemen that not even the mighty U.S. studios were able to eliminate.
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet