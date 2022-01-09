- The age of the agents, but success in TV and film takes time and money
- Streaming in Russia is a matter of rubles and sense
- NATPE Miami in the time of the Omicron surge
Inside
- TV production figures in the U.S.
- Malaysia fights illegal streaming. Plus: Traditional media on social media perils
- The City of Cannes could take MIDEM from RX France
- Book Review: A century of Black filmmaking
- New NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt explains strategy for NAB’s spring show
- Series Mania calls and ups the ante for 2022 edition
- Michael Jay Solomon on how he got Here’s Lucy
- Understanding the 3-3-10 packaging fees
- Streaming terminology, or a FAST understanding of EST
- Calendar of industry events and biz travel news
