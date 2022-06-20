- Against all odds, broadcast TV is saved by streaming platforms’ bell.
- MIP Africa debuts in August and replicates MIP Cancun’s format.
- NATPE Budapest defies challenges and opens its doors on the Danube.
Inside
- World. A whirlwind of TV and film trade events for the months of June to September.
- Book Review: “He’s a regular buster” — the life of an iconic silent star.
- L.A. Screenings 2022 report: Trying to escape from the streamers’ den.
- Calendar of industry events & travel news: Air space is costly to airlines that want to save on fuel.
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment