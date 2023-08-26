- Dubbing a Culture, Not Just a Language
- South Africa’s TV Market Out for Full Acceptance
- MIPCOM to Set Tune and Pace for Fall TV Markets
Inside
- My Two Cents: Under normal circumstances, Canada is politely ignored, but now the country is having a moment in Hollywood and it’s “politely kicking ass.”
- World: Is the Venice Film Festival Too Italian?
- World: Should the Academy Decide Emmy Genres?
- Book Review: Drama at the Oscars — Book Explores Clash of Ideas at Awards Shows
- NAB Show New York Preview
- Calendar of Upcoming Trade Events
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment