- Survey says, who said linear television is dead? Long live linear
- HI (human intelligence) wins over AI. AI reality check: Emotions over lifeless technology
- Latin American TV production is mainly SVoD TV business now
- World: AFM’s new Las Vegas venue is full of surprises.
- World: At 25, ATF is still looking for its role in South East Asia.
- Book Review: How new Hollywood reinvented its image.
- MIPCOM Review: Hollywood in Cannes, where the excesses are never enough.
- Market Report. MIPCOM has changed, but program buying and selling is still the same.
- MIP Cancun: A calm oasis amid a Central American tempest.
- Calendar & travel news: New York found to be the cause of U.S. air-traffic delays.
- My 2¢: International TV trade publications are closing down in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. But in Latin America, they’re thriving.
