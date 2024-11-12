View complete issue as a PDF »

Inside

  1. World: AFM’s new Las Vegas venue is full of surprises.
  1. World: At 25, ATF is still looking for its role in South East Asia.
  1. Book Review: How new Hollywood reinvented its image.
  1. MIPCOM Review: Hollywood in Cannes, where the excesses are never enough.
  1. Market Report. MIPCOM has changed, but program buying and selling is still the same.
  1. MIP Cancun: A calm oasis amid a Central American tempest.
  1. Miami TV markets: The race is on. Actually, the competition started in 2023.
  1. Calendar & travel news: New York found to be the cause of U.S. air-traffic delays.
  1. My 2¢: International TV trade publications are closing down in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. But in Latin America, they’re thriving.
