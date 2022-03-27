- With Non Fungible Tokens, it’s VCR déja vu all over again.
- Views on MIPTV from the U.S., Turkey, Italy, France, the U.K.
- Bert Cohen in the Hall of Fame of International TV Distribution.
- The city of Cannes goes all out for the audiovisual industry.
- Festival Report: Series Mania is busy and productive despite trying times.
- Book Review: Debunking the myths of platform businesses in the age of tech giants.
- NATPE’s future and the new L.A. Screenings: Two content trade events, both born in 1963, now at a crossroads.
- Calendar of industry events and biz travel news: Ghost flights cause airlines to lose more than money.
