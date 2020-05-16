View complete issue as a PDF »

Inside

  1. TV Ratings Go Up, TV Ads Go Down
  1. World: U.S., Singapore, Japan: Remembering Tetsu Uemura
  1. The American Musical: How Hollywood turned song and dance into a business
  1. Indie Content Highlights: The hottest TV shows and movies on offer in the international marketplace
  1. Studio Sales Teams: Check out who’s who in Global TV Distribution
  1. The slate of new TV series ordered by the U.S. networks for the 2020-21 TV season, by international distribution company
  1. Studio TV Fare: Highlights of TV content available from Disney Media Distribution LATAM and ViacomCBS Americas
  1. Calendar: The new normal for air travel to upcoming TV events
  1. My 2¢: Watching television to maintain some degree of sanity
