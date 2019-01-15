Cover Stories
- Rating system in Canada doesn’t give “Numeris” to ethnic TV channels
- NATPE Miami: Now, more than ever, on the list of must-attend TV markets
- Int’l TV Distribution Hall of Fame: Richard Milnes’ story is full of intrigue, name, changes and california dreamin
Inside
- World: IFTA sees censorship as Malaysian film and TV markets’ main issue
- Book Review. Sy Hersh: A hard-nosed journalist who went after hard news, not fake news
- Asia TV Forum report: Bigger than past markets. Sellers got more attention from buyers and organizers
- Sección en Español:
- Los altibajos de la exportación latinoamericana en los mercados de distribución.
- Publishing en los negocios de la animación para TV.
- Un análisis de varios VoD — Las ventas en Escandinavia de la IFTA.
- The L.A. Screenings 2019: A Preview of Things To Come
- Calendar of yearly TV events and travel news: For U.S. airlines, passengers’ rights are only a state of mind
