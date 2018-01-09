Cover Stories
- Canada’s TV acquisition practices outside the U.S. studios’ domain
- Int’l TV Distribution Hall of Fame. Pedro Simoncini: A broadcasting pioneer who loved distributing educational TV programs
- NATPE Miami: This time, the sun will shine onto more non-LATAM TV sales
Inside
- Book Review: A new Nollywood, close second to Bollywood, larger than Hollywood
- Sección en Español
- Almuerzo con Sean Cohan de A+E: Redes de TV por cable en la era 4G
- Gestionar más de 80 derechos es muy costoso
- IPTV no significa TV por Internet
- MIP Cancun Report: Exhibitors no longer challenge LATAM market’s success
- ATF Review: Less Christmas shopping, more TV buying at Singapore market
- Travel News and full 2018 trade show calendar
