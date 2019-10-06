View complete issue as a PDF »

Cover Stories

Inside

  1. World: China, U.S., Europe
  1. Book Review: How A 1975 sci-fi movie provides a lens to the future
  1. L.A. Screenings Review: Changes will bring new opportunities
  1. Market Round-Up: At NATPE Budapest business wasn’t perfect, but it’s still the only game in town
  1. MIP Cancun Preview: The ups and downs of a successful market facing several thorny issues
  1. TV Critics Association’s press tour report: This time, producers — not viewers –– took TV outlets’ center stage
  1. Local U.S. TV: New challenges for America’s favorite outlet for news, sports, and weather
  1. Business Report: What’s in store as SVoD proliferates, spearheads M&A
  1. The Trump Report: Making history without knowing it
  1. Dubbing business: Casting for dubbing
  1. The media is fashionably late to face the dangers of “fast fashion”
  1. International TV Distribution Hall of Fame: Movies in Greece were Theo Kouroglou’s life until he “moved” to the TV biz
  1. Trade shows, dates, venues
  1. My two cents
Please follow and like us: