Cover Stories

Inside

  1. World: The ad market in the E.U. shows moderate optimism
  1. Book Review: Conspiracy in the age of homemade sex videos on the Internet is not what it used to be
  1. New U.S. TV season pilots. They’re all there, ready to hit the screen near you
  1. Who’s screening in L.A.: The indies at the InterContinental, the U.S. studios at their lots
  1. L.A. Screenings Indie program guide: The best of the best for the best international TV buyers
  1. Sección en Español:
    • Adquisiciones de TV de Canadá fuera de los estudios
    • Un nuevo Nollywood
    • El contenido de la TV turca ingresa en América Latina y EEUU
  1. MIPreview: Development, production, distribution. Key elements of a rather damp market
  1. Calendar of events, plus: Musical chairs on a Delta flight to L.A.
  1. My Two Cents: Today, the corporate world tends to forget history in order to free itself from restrictions resulting from past experiences. So the new crop of executives have no historical references.