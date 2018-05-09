Cover Stories
- The digital sink or swim world of Fox’s Gina Brogi
- Int’l TV Distribution Hall of Fame. Anthony (Tony) D. Friscia: The “ultimate” studio warrior
- The ups and downs of the LATAM TV content export market
Inside
- World: The ad market in the E.U. shows moderate optimism
- New U.S. TV season pilots. They’re all there, ready to hit the screen near you
- Who’s screening in L.A.: The indies at the InterContinental, the U.S. studios at their lots
- L.A. Screenings Indie program guide: The best of the best for the best international TV buyers
- Sección en Español:
- Adquisiciones de TV de Canadá fuera de los estudios
- Un nuevo Nollywood
- El contenido de la TV turca ingresa en América Latina y EEUU
- MIPreview: Development, production, distribution. Key elements of a rather damp market
- Calendar of events, plus: Musical chairs on a Delta flight to L.A.
Leave A Comment