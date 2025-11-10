A LatAm Mart Where

Developments Shape Up

MIP Cancun will be taking place during a time of change for LatAm, with Argentina’s Telefe returning to its origins with its acquisition by Grupo Televisión Litoral, the Rosario-based company of Gustavo Scaglione and Jose Luis Manzano. Telefe was founded by Rosario-based Pedro Simoncini in 1989, and sold to Viacom (now Paramount) in 2016 for U.S.$345 million. On October 23, 2025, Televisión Litoral paid an estimated $100 million for Telefe, Argentina’s most watched TV network.

Televisión Litoral owns some 30 other media outlets, including newspapers, TV channels, radio stations, and streaming services, but to manage Telefe, Televisión Litoral is expected to form a separate holding company that it will retain control over.

Moving north, Colombia is also dealing with some drama as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed economic sanctions on Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, and froze some of the $377 million in funds designated for Colombia following Petro’s criticism of Trump and support of Venezuela’s strongman Nicolás Maduro. At the same time, however, Netflix is increasing its production investment in Colombia, benefitting from the country’s generous tax rebates.

Indeed, Patricia Daujotas, director of Content for Canal 10 Uruguay, commented: “In general, events like MIP Cancun offer the perfect platform to keep up with changes, establish new partnerships, and reflect on shared challenges and opportunities.”

To Doris Vogelmann, VP programming for Miami, Florida-based VME networks, “One of [MIP Cancun’s] greatest advantages is its preset meeting format, which removes an entire layer of stress. This system has revolutionized the way we plan our meetings. At larger markets, schedules fill up so quickly with existing partners that there’s little room left for discovery. MIP Cancun changes that dynamic. The matchmaking process gives both new and established companies equal visibility, opening the door to producers and distributors we might never have met otherwise.”

And to Jimmy Arteaga Grustein, CCO of Puerto Rico’s Hemisphere Media Group, and president of Programming, Promotion & Production of WAPA-TV, “markets like MIPCOM Cannes and MIP Cancun are not just about acquisition lists; they are about building trust, pressure-testing ideas in real time, and aligning creative ambition with commercial clarity.”

Regardless of the drama in the LatAm region, reps for MIP Cancun — like every other market of late — seem to be focused more on conference topics ahead of the event rather than on market floor figures. The 2025 edition will spotlight the tried-and-true branded content, the creator economy, and new digital platforms, including vertical content.

In effect, MIP Cancun 2025’s program replicates past years’ models, and will start on Tuesday, November 18 with a 3:30 p.m. summit (this time about streaming) and a 7 p.m. opening drinks party. The next day, the market floor will open at 9:30 a.m. for four meetings before a lunch break, followed by six meetings in the afternoon (until 5:30 p.m.). The day will also feature two conferences in the morning and two in the afternoon (that will end well before the 9 p.m. opening party). On Thursday, the market floor will be similar to the previous day, but there will be three conferences in the morning and three in the afternoon.

On the last day, Friday, there will be five meetings in the morning and two conferences before this edition of the event closes.

Maria Perez-Belliere, MIP Cancun’s director for the organizer RX, also reported that the number of buyers at this upcoming market will increase by six percent from last year’s total of 221. As far as costs, she explained, “We have kept the core co-production and content market costs to a rise of just under three percent.” In terms of changes, this year there will not be a “buyers’ breakfast,” and the World Audiovisual Women’s Association will not be hosting an event.

Finally, Radial’s Alejandro Veciana reported that at his second time at MIP Cancun he will have a table (among the 120 exhibiting companies) and that he submitted a list of buyers that he’s interested in meeting with. In addition to LatAm in general and U.S. Hispanic markets, he’s prioritizing Brazil’s buyers. In terms of new Spanish-language content, Verciana said to be taking to Cancun a few recent titles.

