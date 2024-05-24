Cartoons on the Bay Set to Kick Off in Pescara

John Musker, Leslie Iwerks, Juanio Guarnido, and Sara Pichelli are some of the guest stars of Rai Com’s Cartoons On The Bay, the animation festival set to take place in in Pescara, Italy, on May 29-June 2, with the collaboration of Rai Kids, RaiPlay, Rai Radio Kids, Rai Radio 2, and Rai Libri.

Over three hundred works from nearly fifty countries will compete for the Pulcinella Awards; Sports will be the theme of the year, to celebrate the upcoming Olympics; and Spain will be featured as guest country, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes.

Over a hundred guests, including directors, producers, artists, and animation industry executives, will take the stage at the Aurum conference venue for three days of panels, keynotes, and masterclasses.

Concerts by Antonella Ruggiero, Emanuela Pacotto, and the Ensemble of the Conservatory of Santa Cecilia will take place in Piazza della Rinascita in Pescara; they will perform some of the most famous cartoon series themes.

Among the highlights of the event is the Italian premiere of Thomas Cailley’s film The Animal Kingdom, winner of five César awards.

Cartoons on the Bay will celebrate the 40-year career in animation of director John Musker (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin), who will receive the Pulcinella Award for Career Achievement. The talents of director and producer Leslie Iwerks (Recycled Life) and cartoonist Juanjo Guarnido (Blacksad) will be honored with Pulcinella Special Awards. Sara Pichelli, one of the most acclaimed Italian comic book artists, will receive the Sergio Bonelli Award.

Promoted by Rai and organized by Rai Com, with artistic direction by Roberto Genovesi, Cartoons On The Bay is held in collaboration with the Abruzzo Region, the Municipality of Pescara, and the Minister for Sport and Youth through the Department for Sport.

Pictured: The poster for the 28th edition of the International Festival of Animation, Transmedia, and Meta Arts by illustrator and cartoonist Silvia Ziche.