“Three Sisters” Captivates LatAm Audiences

Kanal D’s drama series “Three Sisters” makes its debut on Costa Rican screens this month. Adapted from the bestseller by İclal Aydın, the series follows three sisters as they navigate life’s challenges, uncover inconceivable secrets and face the devastating impact of illness.

The drama series will air on Costa Rica’s Teletica channel, in addition to having been licensed in Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama, Spain, and U.S. Hispanic.

Produced by Süreç Film, Three Sisters stars İclal Aydın, Reha Özcan, Özgü Kaya, Berker Güven, Almila Ada, and Melisa Berberoğlu.