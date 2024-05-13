Hallmark Orders “The Chicken Sisters”

Production has begun on The Chicken Sisters, a new original series based on the New York Times bestseller novel by K.J. Dell’Antonia.

Coming to Hallmark later this year, the eight-episode series from showrunner and executive producer Annie Mebane stars Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate, Orange County), Genevieve Angelson (Handmaids Tale, Good Girls Revolt), Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth, Back to the Future) and Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Shrinking, Just Shoot Me).

The Chicken Sisters is a family drama set in the fictional town of Merinac, where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides. When a popular cooking competition show comes to town, this could be the recipe for ending this feud once and for all. But things are heating up both inside and outside of the kitchen as the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly, as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled.

The Chicken Sisters comes from Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment in association with Lighthouse Pictures and Busy B Entertainment. Annie Mebane, Bradley Gardner, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring are executive producers.

International distribution will be handled by Fox Entertainment Global.