Osmosis To Rep “We Will Dance Again”

Sipur and factual producer Bitachon 365, in collaboration with MGM Television (a division of Amazon MGM Studios) and HSCC, have licensed to Chris Grant’s newly formed Osmosis Global the worldwide television sales rights to We Will Dance Again (w/t), the feature documentary about the October 7 terror attack by Hamas on the Nova Music Festival in Israel.

The feature, with co-producers BBC Storyville airing it in the U.K. and Hot Channel 8 in Israel, will offer new interviews and previously unseen exclusive footage of the tragic events unfolding at the music festival. It is helmed by award-winning director Yariv Mozer (pictured).

The project is produced by Sipur, Bitachon 365, MGM Television, HSCC and executive produced by Sheldon Lazarus alongside Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner for Bitachon 365; Emilio Schenker, Michael Peter Schmidt and Gideon Tadmor for Sipur; Dari Shay, Rinat Klein, Haim Slutzky and Dorit Hessel for HSCC; Lucie Kon for BBC Storyville; and Arturo Interian.