Inter Medya Secures Sales in Argentina and Chile

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series Deception (Aldatmak) to Paramount-owned Telefe and Chilevision, in Argentina and Chile respectively.

Deception, created by Turkey’s prodco TIMS&B Productions, stars Vahide Percin, Mustafa Ugurlu, Ercan Kesal, Feyza Sevil Güngör, Caner Sahin, and Berkay Ates. The drama series tells a story of love, betrayal, family, and lies. As a mother’s life is shattered among the lies her family tells her, the enduring love of a young couple prevails against all odds.

Inter Medya has also licensed drama series The Girl of the Green Valley (Melissa) to Argentina’s Telefe.