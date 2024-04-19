More Editorial Uproar in U.S. Newsrooms

This time to face uproar is the U.S. National Public Radio (NPR) network, the Washington, D.C.-based radio service mostly financed by grants, donations and public contributions.

NPR’s senior editor, Uri Berliner, a 25-year veteran of the radio service, resigned his post over the liberal bias of the network, now under new CEO, Katherine Maher.

According to Berliner, the NPR’s newsroom has lost its culture of open-mindedness and no longer offers a diversity of viewpoints.

The NPR uproar follows the ones at The New York Times, The Washington Post, FOX News, and NBC News, outlets currently in the midst of controversies related to coverage on Donald Trump, Israel, Palestine, and social issues.