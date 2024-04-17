GMA Wins Big at NYF TV & Film Awards

The Philippines’ GMA Network brought home a total of seven medals —including one World Gold medal—at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film (NYF) Awards. This marks the first time all the GMA shortlisted entries won in their respective categories.

At the virtual Storytellers Gala held on April 16, GMA Public Affairs once again dominated the country’s winning entries with six medals.

The bi-monthly public affairs program “The Atom Araullo Specials” was awarded a World Gold Medal again, this time for documentary Bata (Child’s Game) in the Documentary: Social Justice category. A second “The Atom Araullo Specials” documentary, Hingang Malalim (One Deep Breath), earned a Silver Medal under the Documentary: Human Concerns category.

GMA Public Affairs’ flagship documentary program “I-Witness” earned three medals this year: for Bawat Barya (The Price of Dreams), for Howie Severino’s documentary Boat to School, and for Mav Gonzales’ documentary Sisid sa Putik (Rise from the Mud).

Action-packed drama series Black Rider won a Bronze medal in the Entertainment Program: Drama category.

Rounding off the accolades, GMA Integrated News’ Sundo: A GMA Integrated News Documentary, won a Bronze Medal in the News Program: News Documentary/Special category. Sundo chronicles the war between Hamas and Israel as told through the lenses of GMA Integrated News’ veteran journalists Raffy Tima and JP Soriano and video journalist Kim Sorra.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards recognizes content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries.