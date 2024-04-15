Australian Kids Content Summit Unveils Speaker Line-Up

The second edition of the Australian Children’s Content Summit will return for a three-day event at the Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour in New South Wales, Australia.

Hosted by Emma Watkins, known for her musical children’s show Emma Memma, the summit will take place from August 27 to August 29, 2024.

This year’s list of international featured guests already confirmed include Jane Gould, co-founder Wonderworks Insights; Kate Morton, head of Commissioning & Acquisitions, 0-6 BBC; Katharina Pietzch, VP Sales Kids & Family, BBC Studios; Adriano Schmid, VP of Content, PBS Kids; and Mellany Welsh, VP, Head of Nelvana and Kids Can Press.

Australian featured guests include Jenny Buckland, CEO of Australian Children’s Television Foundation; Grainne Brunsdon, COO of Screen Australia; Geoff Cooper, Production and Programming manager, Queensland, at Nine Network Australia; Libbie Doherty, head of ABC Children and Family; Kyas Hepworth, head of Screen NSW; Marissa McDowell, head of Commissions NITV; and Bernadette O’Mahony, head of Content / Acting CEO Australian Children’s Television Foundation, as well as executives from Screenwest.

SLR Productions CEO and Australian Children’s Content Summit founder, Suzanne Ryan, said, “I’m beyond thrilled to see the Australian Children’s Content Summit return to Coffs Harbour to highlight the incredible children’s and family screen industry. The Australian Children’s Content Summit is not just an event; it’s a celebration of creativity, collaboration and the connection to audiences in Australia and globally that our inspiring content makes. The Australian Children’s Content Summit is proud to be at the heart of this wonderful gathering.”

The 2024 Australian Children’s Content Summit is presented by SLR Productions with principal partner, the Australian Children’s Television Foundation. The major Government partners are Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

The inaugural Australian Children’s Content Summit in 2023 attracted 260 delegates from 12 countries including a distinguished line-up of industry executives from ABC, NITV, BBC, CBC, Apple, Netflix, Paramount, Sony Kids, Hello Sunshine, Nine, Screen NSW, Screen Australia, and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.