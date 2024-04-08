MIPTV 2024 – FilmRise Acquires ‘Corner Gas’

New York City-based film and television studio FilmRise has acquired exclusive AVoD and FAST rights to the Canadian comedy series Corner Gas from Prairie Pants Distribution (Vérité Films and 335 Productions). FilmRise will have sub-distribution rights to all six seasons of the Bell Media original sitcom as well as Corner Gas: The Movie in the U.S., U.K., New Zealand and Australia.

Max Einhorn, SVP Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, said, “FilmRise provides Canadian producers and distributors with additional revenue streams for their programming, reducing their reliance solely on SVoD platforms. We effectively monetize content through our AVoD and FAST platform partnerships. Given our history with Canadian programming in recent years, we are confident that the super-successful, witty comedy, Corner Gas will exceed all expectations.”

Virginia Thompson from Prairie Pants Distribution commented, “FilmRise is a leader and innovator in the FAST and streaming industry with a proven track record of success. They consistently reach vast audiences worldwide, providing high-quality content and exceptional brands to consumers for free. We’re excited to work with FilmRise to maximize Corner Gas’s global reach in the FAST and AVoD space.

The deal includes 107 episodes, 30 minutes each, across six seasons, as well as the 90-minute movie. Corner Gas is an ensemble comedy series about a bunch of nobodies who get up to a whole lot of nothing in the fictional prairie town of Dog River, Saskatchewan. Each episode delivers a half-hour of comedic voyeurism in a place where everyone knows everyone else’s business.