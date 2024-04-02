Secuoya Partners with Cartagena Film Festival

As part of its positioning in Latin America, Secuoya Content Group has joined as a corporate member of the oldest festival in the region, the Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival. In a joint effort focused on areas such as creation, exhibition and audience generation, the two entities have joined forces to promote the best of cinema, streaming and transmedia productions.

“Our association as a corporate member goes beyond a simple partnership. It represents a deep and passionate commitment to Colombia and to the strengthening and continuous improvement of this important film and cultural space. We are honored to bring the experience of Secuoya Content Group, which for years has worked tirelessly in the industry, bringing quality content to diverse audiences, and now, to FICCI. The future awaits us and the opportunities that this door opens for us are enormous,” said Raúl Berdonés, president of Secuoya Content Group.

The 63rd edition of the Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival will take place from April 16-21, 2024.