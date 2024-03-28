Slovakia TV Against Ultranationalists

Yesterday members of the Slovakian media staged a loud protest against the ultranationalist government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who wants to muzzle RTVS, the country’s public TV service.

Protesters formed a human chain around the RTVS building in Bratislava, in the attempt to thwart a plan drafted by Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (pictured), who still works for online Televizia Slovan, an outlet that promotes far-right views.

Fico’s takeover plan has been condemned by Slovakia’s president Zuzana Caputova, opposition parties, local and international media organizations, and the European Commission. Slovak journalists have called the plan an attack on all free media.