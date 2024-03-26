SPI’s Filmstream Lands on Freeview UK

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has launched its Filmstream channel on Freeview UK.

Filmstream, on channel 269, offers the Freeview audience a collection of films unavailable on mainstream movie channels.

Among the titles featured in the channel line-up are notable classics such as A Farewell to Arms (1932), starring Gary Cooper in a poignant adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel; Charade (1963), featuring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant in a thrilling pursuit in Paris, and the Academy Award-winning Cyrano de Bergerac (1950), showcasing Jose Ferrer’s charismatic portrayal of the swordsman-poet.

In addition to classic films, Filmstream offers contemporary titles from around the world, such as Attila Szász’s The Ambassador to Bern (2014), and Anca Miruna Lazarescu’s That Trip We Took with Dad (2016).

“We are excited to introduce Filmstream to Freeview users, providing an unparalleled entertainment experience to 15 million households with our curated selection of films. This partnership, facilitated by Global Distribution Services with Axiom managing advertising sales, marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand our global footprint and provide premium, exclusive content across a variety of platforms,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

Filmstream is the second channel from the CANAL+ Group to be launched on Freeview in the U.K., following ROK’s launch in 2022.