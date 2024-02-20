Dynamic TV Inks Sales for ‘Reindeer Mafia’

Dynamic Television has secured sales for crime series Reindeer Mafia. The 8 x 45’ drama was acquired by MHz in the U.S. and Canada, Canal+ in France, Global Screen Network in the U.K., Ale Kino in Poland, and OTE in Greece, among other deals.

Set against the backdrop of a remote Lapland society, Reindeer Mafia revolves around the power struggle within the Nelihanka family. The clan is torn apart when Brita Nelihanka, the great Nordic business matriarch, dies of cancer and her will is revealed.

The drama became C More’s most-watched original series and set an all-time streaming record in Finland.

“It’s always rewarding to see captivating drama like Reindeer Mafia resonate with audiences,” said Daniel March, managing partner. “The extraordinary cast and totally original crime story are undeniable hooks, and we are grateful to our broadcast and streaming partners for bringing a slice of Finland to the rest of the world.”

Commissioned by Finland’s MTV3, the series is produced by Kaiho Republic for C More and is distributed internationally by Dynamic Television.