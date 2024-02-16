Lille Dialogues’ Line-Up Unveiled

Laurence Herszberg, Series Mania’s founder and general director, has announced the line-up of guests and speakers at the 6th edition of the Lille Dialogues, set for March 21. The one-day summit, which this year will be devoted to artificial intelligence, brings together international TV industry leaders to discuss the challenges facing the industry and to promote international cooperation. The event is organized in partnership with the French Ministry of Culture, the CNC, and the European Commission.

“The rapid development of artificial intelligence and generative technology is having a major impact on the design and production of audiovisual works. This powerful tool is a unique opportunity for creators and professionals, but it is also risky. Panels for this year’s event will cover the impact of AI on the content industry, how AI reshapes the creative industries, and how best to embrace the AI revolution,” commented Herszberg. “The Lille Dialogues are, and continue to be, a vital platform to curate insightful discussions, collaborative solutions, and thought-provoking exchange between key leaders within the audiovisual industry. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s Lille Dialogues.”

The event’s program includes the following keynotes: Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO, France Télévisions (France); Rodolphe Belmer, CEO, TF1 Group (France); Nicolas de Tavernost, President and CEO, M6 Group (France); Cathy Payne, CEO, Banijay Rights (U.K.); and Jean-Briac Perrette, CEO and president, Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery (U.S.), who will deliver the closing keynote.

Panel discussions include: “Year 1 After The AI Tornado – The Impact of AI on the Content Industry,” “Past the Sideration, How AI Reshapes The Creative Industries?”, “Is Prompting, Cheating? AI Tools That Will Blow Your Mind?” and “Remuneration, Consent… How Shall We Embrace the AI Revolution?”

In addition to the Dialogues, the Series Mania Forum will bring together key figures from the TV series industry for three days of sessions and panel discussions including: Wayne Garvie, president, International Production, Sony Pictures Television (U.K.); Kate Oates, head of BBC Studios drama productions, BBC Studios (U.K.); Liam Keelan, SVP Original Productions, Disney+ EMEA (U.K.); Isabelle Degeorges, producer and president, Gaumont Télévision France (France), Larry Tanz, vice president, head of film & series, Netflix (The Netherlands); Vera Peltekian, vice president of Original Production Max France, Warner Bros. Discovery (France); and Clément Schwebig, president – Western Europe & Africa, Warner Bros. Discovery.