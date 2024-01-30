BBC Studios Pre-Sells ‘Douglas is Cancelled’

Ahead of its launch to international buyers at BBC Studios Showcase (February 26 – 27, 2024), BBC Studios has announced the pre-sale of Hartswood Film’s comedy drama series Douglas is Cancelled to public service channel ARTE in France and Germany.

Written by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Dracula, Sherlock), the 4 x 45’ series stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington), as respected news presenter, Douglas, and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Who) as his sharper, savvier co-anchor, Madeline.

Douglas is regarded as a national treasure and apparently, can do no wrong, until he makes an ill-advised joke at a wedding, which is overheard by a fellow guest, who threatens to expose his comments on social media. During the ongoing digital storm, Douglas’s alleged indiscretion is dissected, analyzed and blown out of all proportion. What will Douglas do next?

The series will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. It is produced by Hartswood Films in association with Sky Showtime. Sky will broadcast across European markets including the Nordics, Spain, Portugal and The Netherlands.

At this year’s Showcase, now in its 48th edition, participants will also have exclusive access to the premiere screening of the upcoming natural history series from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Mammals, introduced by executive producer Roger Webb and series producer Scott Alexander. Scripted buyers will also have the opportunity to view brand new episodes from drama titles.