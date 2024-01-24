Coconut Grove Film Fest Debuts

The first annual Coconut Grove Film Festival (CGFF) made its inaugural debut January 12-14, 2024 in the historical neighborhood of Coconut Grove, Florida.

The festival was launched by the Voices Beyond Borders Art Foundation and featured such luminaries as David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me), Jorge Granier (Jane the Virgin), Cristina Umaña (Narcos, Jack Ryan), Francis Ford Coppola, among others.

The event was conceptualized by Latin filmmakers and Coconut Grove natives Felipe Torres Urso (Frost/Nixon, Genius, Angels and Demons, Inferno) and Xavier Manrique, whose credits include the recently released Who Invited Charlie?

At the heart of the festival was a keynote address by Oscar and Emmy-winning director David Frankel. His involvement was driven by a shared vision with the foundation – to nurture emerging talents and showcase authentic, diverse narratives. Voices Beyond Borders Art is engaged in year-round initiatives, seeking to support and connect Latin American and Floridian filmmakers.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez delivered remarks at the opening party at Mr. C. His words underscored the festival’s significance in spotlighting Miami’s dynamic culture and the unifying potential of film.