Blink49 Partners with Unicorn Island on New Drama ‘Arzu’

Blink49 Studios and Lilly Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions have teamed up to develop a new drama series based on Riva Razdan’s novel Arzu with Geetika Lizardi (Bridgerton, Outsourced) attached to write. The project, which comes out of the first-look deal between Blink49 Studios and Unicorn Island Productions, will star Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider, Bridgerton).

Written by Mumbai-based author Riva Razdan, Arzu follows a brilliant, young heiress who escapes scandal in Mumbai and lands in New York City. But while training to enter into glamorous Manhattan high society, Arzu risks throwing it all away for the adventure of living life on her own terms.

The drama series will be executive produced by Lilly Singh and Polly Auritt for Unicorn Island Productions, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin for Blink49 Studios, Charithra Chandran, and Geetika Lizardi, who also serves as showrunner.

Geetika Lizardi is an Indian immigrant and MBA-turned-screenwriter with a passion for writing stories that bridge the cultural gap between East and West. She worked on NBC’s Outsourced and Disney’s Mira Royal Detective before writing for Seasons 2 & 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton.