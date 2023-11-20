Strongest Man’s Mental Health in a Doc

Generation Iron, the New York City-based digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports, has acquired the worldwide theatrical and streaming rights for the new documentary Taming The Beast – The Emptiness Within, the life story of strongman Eddie Hall. The film is the latest production by Switzerland-based Jerido Universe.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, who are prominently featured in the film, offered their mentorship and friendship to Hall throughout the filming. Actor Gabriel Luna and ESPY-nominee, Irish boxer Katie Luna also appear in the film.

The film follows Hall, the world’s strongest man, as he learns how to embrace his mental health challenges by confronting his inner demons and dealing with his biggest failure to date, which ultimately changes his life. The film explores Hall’s struggles with depression and mental health and brings to light how famous athletes and celebrities struggle with these challenges.

Hall is best known for his world-record setting 500 kg dead lift in 2016, which still stands as the official record. He is the winner of the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition. An actor and producer, Hall also hosts the YouTube channel Eddie Hall The Beast.