OGM Universe to Exhibit at DICM

Turkish distributor OGM Universe will be exhibiting at the Dubai International Content Market, running from November 22 to 23 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The company can be found at booth J01.

Among the titles on offer is drama series Lost in Love (Sakla Beni), starring Uraz Kaygalaroglu, Cemre Baysel and Asude Kalabak. The series explores the complicated relationship between Mete and Naz, entangled in family rivalries and hidden secrets.

OGM is also showcasing Miracle of Love (Yüz Yıllık Mucize), which follows the extraordinary journey of Ali Tahir, a man granted eternal life after a battle. Miracle of Love weaves through decades as Ali, now Kemal, searches for answers about his past.

Also on the company’s DICM slate, Stickman (Çöp Adam), starring Engin Altan Düzyatan, Elcin Sangu, Sedef Avcı, Salih Kalyon, and Füsün Demirel; and Broken Destiny (Toprak ile Fidan).