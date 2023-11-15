Claire’s Partners with SPT on Kids’ Series

Claire’s has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television – Kids to create a new series for young people for the global marketplace.

This first-time collaboration will expand on Claire’s existing global platform and leverage SPT – Kids’ content creation team. Claire’s and SPT – Kids will also explore opportunities for merchandise and experiences tied to the series.

CMedia, Claire’s exclusive production arm, was launched in 2021 to produce original content created in the spirit and purpose of the brand.

“We have an incredible opportunity to leverage Claire’s relevance, impact and equity to build compelling content that appeals to Gen Zalpha. This connection, combined with Sony Pictures Television, a true leader in the industry and expert in the space, will integrate Claire’s branded programming into the lives of the most pivotal generations of today,” said Kristin Patrick, EVP and chief marketing officer of Claire’s.

Joe D’Ambrosia, executive vice president and general manager of Sony Pictures Television — Kids added, “We’re excited to partner with Claire’s, they bring a powerful ‘loved-brand’ legacy and massive loyal following of a highly engaged audience. They also bring a wealth of inspiration to fuel our creativity and the potential of what we can launch to excite this generation through the power of unique and immersive storytelling.”