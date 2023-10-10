‘Shasha & Milo’ Lands on Pop, Family Channel

Banijay’s Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution has licensed original comedy-action series Shasha & Milo to POP (U.K.) and WildBrain’s Family Channel (Canada).

The series is centered around two 12-year-olds, Shasha and Milo, as they juggle everyday life, alongside their secret roles as the Crescent Island Guardians. The protagonists are tasked with protecting the island from villainous cats and their plots to gain ultimate power, whilst navigating their own ability to transform between human, cat, and a formidable hybrid form.

Shasha & Milo is a co-production between Zodiak Kids & Family and Pingo Entertainment. Pingo exclusively handles all rights in Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia; Zodiak handles international distribution in the rest of the world.