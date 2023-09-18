Up the Ladder: Storyvault, BBC, Movimenti

Italian prodco and animation studio Movimenti Production (part of Banijay Kids & Family), has announced three hires: Cristiana Buzzelli as COO, Alessandra Principini as Fundraiser, and Federico Rognoni as CFO. Buzzelli joins Movimenti from Rainbow, where she was most recently SVP Contents and Licensing; Principini joins from 3D Produzioni, where she was responsible for fundraising activities; while new CFO Rognoni previously held senior financial roles at Viacom And Discovery.

U.K.-based prodco Storyvault Films has appointed Claire Pugh-Williams to the newly-created role of head of Production. Her responsibilities will include production leadership of Storyvault’s two flagship series for Sky Arts: Portrait Artist of the Year and Landscape Artist of the Year. With over 20 years’ experience in the television industry, Pugh-Williams joins Storyvault from production management company Nest Productions, where she led productions for various clients including the BBC, Discovery, Amazon Prime Video, National Geo/Disney+, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

BBC StoryWorks has appointed Farra Kober as vice president, StoryWorks Americas. Kober will report to Tim Wastney, SVP of Sales & Commercial Content for North America and Latin America at BBC Studios, and will be based in New York City. She joins BBC StoryWorks from WeWork, where she served as senior director of Global Content.