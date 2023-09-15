Eccho Rights’ Fredrik af Malmborg Steps Down

Eccho Rights co-founder Fredrik af Malmborg is stepping down from his role as CEO. Herbert L. Kloiber, chairman of the Eccho Rights Board and CEO of Eccho’s parent company Night Train Media, is assuming the role on an interim basis as the overall integration of the group continues. Night Train Media acquired a majority stake in Eccho Rights in July 2022.

Oskar Malmquist, head of Business Affairs at Eccho, has been promoted to the role of chief operations officer. Also as part of the restructure, Adam Barth will be joining Night Train Media’s content team to lead the sales team for English language content under his new title of director of Co-productions and Distribution. Handan Özkubat will continue to lead as director of Turkish Drama.

All distribution activities will continue under the Eccho Rights banner, the Eccho sales team remains unchanged.