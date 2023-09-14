Rob Lowe to Host and Produce FOX’s ‘The Floor’

Rob Lowe is taking The Floor as host and producer of FOX’s new quiz show. The Floor is a battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a $250,000 prize. The show will debut this midseason on FOX.

John de Mol’s Talpa is the creator and owner of The Floor format, which has been sold in six countries, making the U.S. the seventh market. The program has already been renewed for a second season in the Netherlands. Last week, The Floor successfully launched in Spain, where it won its timeslot and was the fourth most-watched show of the day.

The Floor is produced by Eureka Productions, Talpa and BiggerStage. John de Mol, Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, Wes Dening, Sean O’Riordan and Shane Byrne serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as showrunner, and Rob Lowe is producer.