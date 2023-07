Apple TV+ Unveils New Original ‘La Maison’

Apple TV+ is currently filming its new family drama La Maison in and around Paris, France.

Produced by TOA-The Originals of America, the drama is set within contemporary French fashion house where a family dynasty is thrown into scandal and reinvention.

The cast features Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanrot, and Pierre Deladonchamps, among others.