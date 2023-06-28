Prime Sells ‘Runes’ to RTBF

French production and distribution company Prime Entertainment Group has inked a new deal with RTBF for animated series Runes, that will be soon arriving on RTBF’s platform AUVIO kids.

Runes follows the story of 12-year-old William, heir to the throne of Normandy. Following his father’s death, William seeks refuge in the village of Baligan, incognito as a peasant boy called Hugo. After stumbling upon a cave, he discovers ancient runes that unleash mysterious magic… and a terrible threat, Loki, God of Chaos.

Prime’s head of Sales, Alexandra Marguerite, commented on the deal: “We are proud to maintain our partnership with RTBF thanks to the variety of our catalog, and particularly glad that the young audience will soon enjoy the amazing adventures of Hugo and his friends.”