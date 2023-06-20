Big Media Reps Insight TV Series in North America

Non-fiction specialist Big Media has signed a North American distribution agreement with Amsterdam-based Insight TV for the exclusive distribution for all TV rights of 178 hours of its lifestyle, adventure, science, endurance/competition series.

Big Media will represent Insight TV series in the U.S. and Canada, making them available for FAST, AVoD, and broadcast and cable TV channels in both English and Spanish.

Among the 22 series included in the deal are Science of Thrills (8×60’), On the Run (12 x 60’), Ghost Chasers (10 x 60’), Extreme Iceland (8 x 30’), Access All Areas (10 x 60’), Extraordinary Humans – Season 2 (10 x3 0’), Graveyard Carz (13 x 48’) and Secrets of the Brain (20 x 60’).