eTribez Signs Fremantle

Digital solutions provider eTribez has added Fremantle to the list of international companies subscribing to eTribez PM, its new ERP platform.

eTribez PM is a cloud-based production management platform comprised of finance, talent management, planning, scheduling, document management, resource management and post-production modules.

Fremantle has subscribed to eTribez PM’s comprehensive finance module. Fremantle’s unscripted teams, comprising over 35 separate operating companies, will deploy eTribez PM in 13 languages across 14 territories, including the U.K., France, Sweden, Australia, Spain and Italy.

Fremantle is joining companies such as All3Media, Studio Lambert, and Hearst Media Production Group, among others.